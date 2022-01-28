HomeEntertainmentMortal Kombat 2: Huge...

Mortal Kombat 2: Huge announcement!

By Michelle Cruz
Hollywood production studio New Light has greenlit Mortal Kombat 2 or the Sequel, and the most fascinating news is that Jeremy Slater, who worked on Marvel’s Moon Knight, has been appointed as the scriptwriter.

Based on Ed Boon and John Tobias’ video game of the same name, the show is expected to be a sequel to Mortal Combat, which was launched in April 2021 on HBO Max and in theatres alike, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If you’ve seen the first film by Simon McQuoid in which stars Lewis Tan (Jessica McNamee) and Josh Lawson (Joshua Lawson) starred alongside Lewis Tan and Jessica McNamee (Jessica McNamee), then you’ll know what to expect from its sequel. It is yet to be announced who will helm the sequel, but given that it’s a sequel, it’s safe to assume that some of the cast from the original film will feature.

Mortal Kombat 2’s Writer, Jeremy Slater

He has a vast and impressive filmography, having authored the scripts for Fantastic Four, Pet, The Exorcist, The Umbrella Academy and Coyote vs. Acme, as well as working on a Movie Thread as the writer and making his directorial debut with Mortal Kombat 2.

Even though the cast and directors have yet to be announced, the film is still in its infancy, so we can expect to hear something about its release date and platform very soon. The early stages of production, which are expected to begin around the end of 2022, will almost certainly be announced at that time as well.

