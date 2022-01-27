Your 5 Favorite TV Actors Who Dealt With Immense Alcohol Addiction

Stars and alcohol go together more often than many can imagine. Pressure, attention, and money are factors that overwhelm many prominent people and drive them into various addictions. These stars once lost control of their drinking and are considered alcoholics for good. Here are 5 of your favorite tv actors who deal with the problem of alcohol addiction.

1) Noah Centineo

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, star Noah Centineo had a special 21st birthday, revealed in an interview on The Big Ticket podcast. “My relationship with sobriety is a little bit different,” says the actor. In February 2020, he revealed that he had been clean for a year. “I just said I’m going to take a year off, and then I started drinking again.”

IMG SRC: PARADE

But the star has left a lot in the past since then, and there’s a lot he wouldn’t do anymore. He now swears by other drinks, “Coffee is much better!” The actor reveals that he would leave out “everything” before starting a new project.

2) Brandon Flynn

The actor, whom many fans know from 13 Reasons Why, released a very candid Insta post in January 2021, in which he spoke candidly about his struggles with alcohol. He had long hesitated to make his issues public on social media as he didn’t know “what privacy is and what is valuable to those who follow me and who believe in me.” The actor continues to write that he has decided to live a sober life, but at the same time, he is terrified of falling one day. He was afraid of disappointing people, disappointing himself, “scared of getting lost.”

IMG SRC: WWD

But what would outshine all the fear was a “feeling of pride and gratitude that I never really knew.” He used the Corona time for self-healing and encouraged all people who, during this time, tackle their problems that feel hopeless, when isolation is a necessity when nothing feels as it should be wanted to. “You do what you can, and some days that has to be enough.”

3) Liam Payne

After the temporary end (or the very long break) of “One Direction” in 2015, band member Liam Payne “got a little off track,” as he said in an interview. “I was sober for about a year and cut down on the only vice I had, cigarettes. I didn’t intend to stay sober forever, and it was more important for me to say that I don’t have to drink anymore,” the musician said. He wanted to prove it to himself and everyone else. But giving up alcohol wouldn’t have necessarily improved the singer’s life directly. At least he wouldn’t have felt it much at the time.

IMG SRC: INDIANEXPRESS

He finds it challenging to balance being a party animal and a gym animal. Unfortunately, the star didn’t stay dry for long because the Corona period was a big mental challenge for him, too, since it wasn’t a problem to be “a bit drunk” on zoom calls. In a June 2021 interview with Page Six, the star opened up about his difficult time and is now trying to be sober again.

4) Zac Efron

Zac Efron is also one of the stars in the limelight very early on. The actor rose to fame after starring in the ‘High School Musical’ series, which didn’t do him any good. He became addicted to drugs and alcohol and had to go to rehab twice a year when he was in front of the camera for Bad Neighbors with Seth Rogen and had a party almost every night there.

IMG SRC: COSMOPOLITAN

In an interview about his alcohol addiction, he once said: “It is impossible to lead an honest and fulfilling life without making mistakes and admitting them to yourself when you have to. But it’s especially embarrassing when these mistakes happen so publicly.”

5) Lucy Hale

Actress and ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale quit drinking after she’d been in the partying scene for several years. In an interview, she revealed her motivation: “I’m just trying to surround myself with better people and trying to be the best version of myself.” She knows it sounds a little obnoxious when people say things like that, but she doesn’t care.