Who is Tooka?

Tooka, a 15-year-old Chicago resident originally (Shondale Gregory – Real name), was shot and killed.

While waiting for a bus on January 12th, 2012, Tooka was struck by a passing vehicle. After exchanging a few words with the teen, a passenger exited the vehicle and opened fire, striking the teenager (Tooka) multiple times. At the scene, Tooka was confirmed dead.

Tooka, an alias for Shondale Gregory, was a well-known member of the Gangster Disciples of Chicago (GD). Him dying was sort of a revenge for the death of one of the gang member of Black Disciples (BD) who was rumoured to be killed by members of Gangster Disciples (GD).

Odee Perry, a 20-year-old BD gang member, was killed by GD in retaliation for Tooka’s death. Gakirah Barnes, a close friend of Tooka’s, may have carried out the murder, according to the Daily Mail. “One of the most notorious female gang members in US history,” according to the Mail.

Odee Perry’s murder was blamed for the death of Barnes, a 17-year-old high school student, in 2014.

Why is King Von hating on Tooka?

Rapper, King Von, whose gangmates renamed him after Odee Perry, hails from Chicago’s O Block neighbourhood on the city’s south side. BD founder David Barksdale, or “King Dave,” is King Von’s grandfather.

King Von has mentioned “smoking tooka” several times as part of the feud between Chicago gangs, and he’s not the only one.

“A term used to describe highly potent marijuana,” according to the Urban Dictionary. Tooka was killed by Chief Keef’s crew, the Black Disciples, that according to them – Shondale ‘Tooka’ Gregory was smoked to death. Shondale’s death is now referred to as “smoking tooka.”

King Von raps, “Tooka in my lung, I say that every time, ’cause he got smoked. (He got smoked.)” in the song All These N****s.

Tooka is back in the news because of this line, and the internet is wondering why King Von is so enraged by him.

A user can be heard saying “F*** Tooka we took his life” at 1:29 in the video. On live feed, the video, which was originally posted on Instagram, received over 8,000 views. This is one of many reasons why his name is making waves online, eight years after his death.

Several Reddit users have speculated that King Von was beaten by Tooka at some point.

One of the many gang members brutally murdered and then mocked on the internet, Tooka was one of them. The fact that his name has now spread to every corner of the globe makes him an exception.

A Decade Later, Rappers Reflect on Tooka’s Death

MoSlidez says that Tooka has been “the most disrespected person in hip-hop history,”

It all began with Chicago rapper Chief Keef’s insult of Tooka in his music. Keef is a well-known member of the Black Disciples who has a long history of animosity toward the gang in which Tooka was a member. A number of lines in his early work, including the song “3hunna,” referenced Tooka’s gang, which he called “3hunna” at the time. As time went on, Chief Keef would continue to slam Tooka in a variety of other songs.

King Von

Tooka has also been slammed by the late Dayvon Bennett, better known by his stage name King Von. A mixtape titled Grandson Vol. 1 was King Von’s first foray into the music industry in 2019. A lot of people found his gritty lyrics to be relatable, making him one of the most talked-about rising stars out of Chicago at the time of his debut.

King Von has been rumoured to be a descendant of GD founder David Barksdale, but this has never been confirmed. That King Von was a member of the Black Disciples, a rival gang to Tooka’s, has been established. When King Von released the song “How I Rock (Tooka Pack)” it was clear that he had no respect for Tooka or his legacy. It’s unclear if the two ever had any personal issues with each other. This is what King Von rapped about:

Drop some, everybody holler, “Von, drop somethin”

But I can’t, ’cause all the opps dead, it’s hard to drop somethin’

Smokin’ on this Tooka pack and it’s loud as fuck

Foenem caught Tooka ass gettin’ off the bus

I know Tooka mad as hell, he probably tired of us

But when I die, find Tooka ass and I’ma beat ’em up”

Tooka’s name was quickly spread across the internet as a result of the song’s lyrics. Others weren’t surprised, while others couldn’t believe Von would do such a thing. Sadly, in November of 2020, a gunman opened fire on King Von in Atlanta, killing him. At the time, he was just 26 years old.

In Chicago And Beyond: Tooka’s Influence On Rap

In the wake of Chief Keef and King Von’s feud, rappers from all over the country began using the name Tooka. Young M.A. rapped “smoking hookah like it’s Tooka” in a freestyle. She later admitted that she had no idea who he was and apologised profusely for having used his name in the first place.

Eventually, the phrase “smokin’ in Tooka” became a meme. After a while, Tooka’s mother took to the airwaves to plead with the public to stop using the term.

The name Tooka has been uttered by people for years without any knowledge of who he was. A group of his gang members have threatened to punish anyone who refers to him in their music. People outside of Chicago are becoming more conscientious about disrespecting his name as they learn more about his legacy.