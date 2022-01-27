HomeLocal NewsWho is Tooka?

Who is Tooka?

By Stewart Herro
Who is Tooka? When will he get released?

A brutal gang shooting caused the death of Chicago teen Tooka in 2012. And why is he so despised these days?  Even eight years after his death, King Von’s songs and online discussions continue to reference Tooka.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

Who is Tooka?

Tooka, a 15-year-old Chicago resident originally (Shondale Gregory – Real name), was shot and killed.

While waiting for a bus on January 12th, 2012, Tooka was struck by a passing vehicle. After exchanging a few words with the teen, a passenger exited the vehicle and opened fire, striking the teenager (Tooka) multiple times. At the scene, Tooka was confirmed dead.

Tooka, an alias for Shondale Gregory, was a well-known member of the Gangster Disciples of Chicago (GD). Him dying was sort of a revenge for the death of one of the gang member of Black Disciples (BD) who was rumoured to be killed by members of Gangster Disciples (GD).

Odee Perry, a 20-year-old BD gang member, was killed by GD in retaliation for Tooka’s death. Gakirah Barnes, a close friend of Tooka’s, may have carried out the murder, according to the Daily Mail. “One of the most notorious female gang members in US history,” according to the Mail.

Odee Perry’s murder was blamed for the death of Barnes, a 17-year-old high school student, in 2014.

Why is King Von hating on Tooka?

Rapper, King Von, whose gangmates renamed him after Odee Perry, hails from Chicago’s O Block neighbourhood on the city’s south side. BD founder David Barksdale, or “King Dave,” is King Von’s grandfather.

King Von has mentioned “smoking tooka” several times as part of the feud between Chicago gangs, and he’s not the only one.

“A term used to describe highly potent marijuana,” according to the Urban Dictionary. Tooka was killed by Chief Keef’s crew, the Black Disciples, that according to them – Shondale ‘Tooka’ Gregory was smoked to death. Shondale’s death is now referred to as “smoking tooka.”

King Von raps, “Tooka in my lung, I say that every time, ’cause he got smoked. (He got smoked.)” in the song All These N****s.

Tooka is back in the news because of this line, and the internet is wondering why King Von is so enraged by him.

A user can be heard saying “F*** Tooka we took his life” at 1:29 in the video. On live feed, the video, which was originally posted on Instagram, received over 8,000 views. This is one of many reasons why his name is making waves online, eight years after his death.

Several Reddit users have speculated that King Von was beaten by Tooka at some point.

One of the many gang members brutally murdered and then mocked on the internet, Tooka was one of them. The fact that his name has now spread to every corner of the globe makes him an exception.

Watch this informative video on Chicago’s gang war to learn more about gang violence.

A Decade Later, Rappers Reflect on Tooka’s Death

MoSlidez says that Tooka has been “the most disrespected person in hip-hop history,”

It all began with Chicago rapper Chief Keef’s insult of Tooka in his music. Keef is a well-known member of the Black Disciples who has a long history of animosity toward the gang in which Tooka was a member. A number of lines in his early work, including the song “3hunna,” referenced Tooka’s gang, which he called “3hunna” at the time. As time went on, Chief Keef would continue to slam Tooka in a variety of other songs.

King Von

Tooka has also been slammed by the late Dayvon Bennett, better known by his stage name King Von. A mixtape titled Grandson Vol. 1 was King Von’s first foray into the music industry in 2019. A lot of people found his gritty lyrics to be relatable, making him one of the most talked-about rising stars out of Chicago at the time of his debut.

King Von has been rumoured to be a descendant of GD founder David Barksdale, but this has never been confirmed. That King Von was a member of the Black Disciples, a rival gang to Tooka’s, has been established. When King Von released the song “How I Rock (Tooka Pack)” it was clear that he had no respect for Tooka or his legacy. It’s unclear if the two ever had any personal issues with each other. This is what King Von rapped about:

Drop some, everybody holler, “Von, drop somethin”
But I can’t, ’cause all the opps dead, it’s hard to drop somethin’
Smokin’ on this Tooka pack and it’s loud as fuck
Foenem caught Tooka ass gettin’ off the bus
I know Tooka mad as hell, he probably tired of us
But when I die, find Tooka ass and I’ma beat ’em up”

Tooka’s name was quickly spread across the internet as a result of the song’s lyrics. Others weren’t surprised, while others couldn’t believe Von would do such a thing. Sadly, in November of 2020, a gunman opened fire on King Von in Atlanta, killing him. At the time, he was just 26 years old.

In Chicago And Beyond: Tooka’s Influence On Rap

In the wake of Chief Keef and King Von’s feud, rappers from all over the country began using the name Tooka. Young M.A. rapped “smoking hookah like it’s Tooka” in a freestyle. She later admitted that she had no idea who he was and apologised profusely for having used his name in the first place.

Eventually, the phrase “smokin’ in Tooka” became a meme. After a while, Tooka’s mother took to the airwaves to plead with the public to stop using the term. 

The name Tooka has been uttered by people for years without any knowledge of who he was. A group of his gang members have threatened to punish anyone who refers to him in their music. People outside of Chicago are becoming more conscientious about disrespecting his name as they learn more about his legacy.

Most Popular

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleThe Upshaws Season 2: Is it confirmed? What’s the release date?

More from Author

Local News

Who is Tooka?

A brutal gang shooting caused the death of Chicago teen Tooka...
Stewart Herro -
Entertainment

The Upshaws Season 2: Is it confirmed? What’s the release date?

The Upshaw's was created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks for...
Stewart Herro -
Entertainment

Spotify’s take on Joe Rogan controversy as it removes Neil Young’s music on his request￼

Neil Young: He wrote an open letter to his website instructing...
Fiona Lanez -
Local News

What is the back to school necklace? What’s the meaning? THINGS GET DARK HERE!

It may be a stressful experience for parents to get their...
Stewart Herro -

Read Now

Who is Tooka?

A brutal gang shooting caused the death of Chicago teen Tooka in 2012. And why is he so despised these days?  Even eight years after his death, King Von's songs and online discussions continue to reference Tooka. Let's take a look at what's going on here. Who is Tooka? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9T_-4PeysA Tooka,...

The Upshaws Season 2: Is it confirmed? What’s the release date?

The Upshaw's was created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks for Netflix. On stage and off, Sykes is renowned for her stand-up comedy, and she has several Netflix stand-up specials. Sister and Girlfriends producer Hicks is known for his work on these shows. For an African-American working-class family...

Spotify’s take on Joe Rogan controversy as it removes Neil Young’s music on his request￼

Neil Young: He wrote an open letter to his website instructing his record label and management, claiming Spotify was "spreading fake information about vaccine safety" by hosting The Joe Rogan Experience, to remove his music from the streaming service. According to a statement from a Spotify spokesperson,...

What is the back to school necklace? What’s the meaning? THINGS GET DARK HERE!

It may be a stressful experience for parents to get their children ready for the new school year by making sure they have the necessary clothing and supplies. For a child who is struggling in silence, going back to school after the summer break might be a lot...

Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn is NOT SURE!

Is filming for Season 2 of Peacemaker under way? A roller coaster ride is exactly what James Gunn is experiencing right now! His outstanding work in the Marvel and DC universes has previously been demonstrated. "Peacemaker," a new HBO Max series by the American filmmaker, is currently...

Lego Piece 26047 Explained: What’s this meme all about?

Recently, a caution to not Google Lego Piece 26047 has been shared on social media. Searching on Google yielded nothing of interest. Lego Piece 26047 Meme has many people perplexed as to its true significance. We will DECODE the meme here. Y'all get ready. What kind of people...

Macaulay Culkin To Get Married! Olivia Rodrigo And Adam Faze Broke Up?

In celebrity round-up today, the two news stories that have made significant headlines revolve around Macaulay Culkin and Olivia Rodrigo. While the first one started a new chapter in his life, there are reports that Rodrigo has put an end to one of her ongoing chapters with...

Your 5 Favorite TV Actors Who Dealt With Immense Alcohol Addiction

Stars and alcohol go together more often than many can imagine. Pressure, attention, and money are factors that overwhelm many prominent people and drive them into various addictions. These stars once lost control of their drinking and are considered alcoholics for good. Here are 5 of your...

Biden is nominating 6 lawyers for federal prosecutor posts

Joe Biden has selected six lawyers to serve as US Attorneys across the country, a varied set of applicants among the most recent nominees for important law enforcement jobs. White House nominations for federal prosecutor posts in Alaska, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire, and Utah will be unveiled...

US-backed Syrian forces catch hold of prison from IS after a week

After a week-long assault, US-backed Kurdish-led forces say they have retaken the last section of a Syrian prison under the control of Islamic State militants. ISIS militants launched their largest attack since the "caliphate" was overthrown in 2019. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands of...

The Lost Symbol is cancelled after one season on Peacock!

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, which aired on Peacock for one season, has been cancelled. Despite only running for ten episodes, the show's creators say they achieved their goals while adapting Brown's best-selling novel of the same name into a television series. Robert Langdon, the hero of Brown's...

Tesla Superchargers got an upgrade: Output increased to 342 kW

Tesla has a significant advantage over the competition when it comes to charging electric vehicles. Tesla Superchargers offer some of the quickest charging speeds in the industry in addition to the thousands of locations around the world where the manufacturer operates. However, it is possible that they will...

Copyright © Democrat Newspaper