What is the back to school necklace? What’s the meaning? THINGS GET DARK HERE!

It may be a stressful experience for parents to get their children ready for the new school year by making sure they have the necessary clothing and supplies.
For a child who is struggling in silence, going back to school after the summer break might be a lot harder experience than the summer break itself.
Back-to-school anxiety can lead to child suicide if it goes unsaid among students of school age.
What’s popular on social media might be a fantastic beginning point for learning what matters to youths and while talking about their mental health isn’t as unusual today as it was in years gone by, there is still a long way to go.
Teens and pre-teens are chatting about the “back to school necklace” on TikTok and Twitter, and while parents might dismiss it as just another must-have accessory, it has a far darker meaning that parents shouldn’t ignore since talking about it could actually end up saving a kid’s life.
What is the ‘back-to-school necklace’?
Urban Dictionary — a website dedicated to explaining new slang phrases – explains, ‘A back to school necklace is another name for a noose. This is due to the complete misery you experience when school begins back up again.’
‘Currently crafting my back to school necklace!!’ one Twitter user captioned a photo.
And for other children, the pressure — whether from schooling, their peers or family life – is often too much to cope with.
What are kids tweeting?
