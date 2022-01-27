Spotify’s take on Joe Rogan controversy as it removes Neil Young’s music on his request￼

HomeEntertainmentSpotify's take on Joe...

By Fiona Lanez
Neil Young: He wrote an open letter to his website instructing his record label and management, claiming Spotify was “spreading fake information about vaccine safety” by hosting The Joe Rogan Experience, to remove his music from the streaming service.

According to a statement from a Spotify spokesperson, the streaming service has agreed to remove Young’s music from its catalogue. Spotify still has some of Young’s albums available as of this writing.

Spotify’s spokesperson said, “We want all of the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users.” As a result, there is a great deal of responsibility in ensuring both the safety of listeners and the freedom of creators.” Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve taken down over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19. Despite our disappointment, we hope that Neil will return to Spotify in the near future.”

As a result of Spotify’s statement, Young updated his website with a new letter, which he published today (January 26). With its public misinformation and lies about COVID, Spotify has recently become a very damaging force, according to the Young.

In addition, Young thanked his record company and management for their efforts in getting his music removed from Spotify. The full statement from Young can be found here – Click here

“The disinformation being spread by Spotify could potentially lead to the death of those who believe in it,” Young wrote in his letter. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young,” he wrote as well. “Not both.” On the topic of vaccines, COVID-19 misinformation has sparked a lot of debate on the podcast of Rogan’s.

The Joe Rogan Experience:

In his criticism of Rogan’s podcast, Neil Young is not the only one. Doctors and scientists signed an open letter to Spotify at the beginning of the month calling for stricter policies on misinformation.

According to the letter, Dr. Robert Malone, who was recently deplatformed from Twitter for spreading misinformation about Covid-19, appeared on an episode of the show in question. Malone blamed the public’s faith in vaccine efficacy on a “mass formation psychosis” in the podcast, which he later admitted was a nonsense. At this point, Malone drew a comparison between Nazi Germany in the 1930s, and Americans’ acceptance of the Covid vaccine.

Aside from stating that healthy 21-year-olds don’t need to get the Covid vaccine, Rogan has also been accused of marketing Ivermectin as a cure for Covid, which hasn’t actually worked.

