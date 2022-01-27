Macaulay Culkin To Get Married! Olivia Rodrigo And Adam Faze Broke Up?

In celebrity round-up today, the two news stories that have made significant headlines revolve around Macaulay Culkin and Olivia Rodrigo. While the first one started a new chapter in his life, there are reports that Rodrigo has put an end to one of her ongoing chapters with Adam Faze. Let’s start with the good news first.

Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Are Going To The Altar

Thanks to one of its sources, people dropped the bomb: actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song will soon go to the altar. The couple, who have been together for over four years now, have recently welcomed their first child into the family, Dakota, a name chosen in honor of the actor’s sister, who passed away too soon.

It is a period full of news for the two, especially for their childhood roles, loved by fans. We talk about Kevin McCallister of Home Alone and Zack and Cody’s London Tipton at the Grand Hotel.

Brenda Song, in particular, was immortalized on the streets of Beverly Hills with a ring with an enormous diamond on the finger of her left hand. The photo was shared by E! News. On social media, there are still no official communications, however. It is not sure that they will follow, as they have always tried to keep a certain reserve about their private life.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song met on the set of Changeland in Thailand. The first rumors, later confirmed, about their attendance date back to July 2017, when they were first spotted having dinner together in an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

As anticipated, the two have also been parents since April 2021, when Dakota was born. Then the couple commented on the baby’s birth, declaring themselves very happy for this incredible gift.

Did Olivia Rodrigo And Boyfriend Adam Faze Break Up?

Olivia Rodrigo would have completely cut (digital) ties with her boyfriend, Adam Faze. The couple seems to be already in crisis: the rumor would have been confirmed by the fact that the singer of Drivers License would have spent the New Year away from the boy. The last sighting of the two dates back to November, as they walked and kissed on the streets of Los Angeles.

As if to confirm the rumors about their breakup, Olivia Rodrigo would have eliminated both profiles of her boyfriend Adam Faze on Instagram from her followers. However, this cannot be verified, as the singer’s profile has 0 followed accounts. It is a new Meta branded social network option, and many stars are already taking advantage of it.

The star of the High School Musical series would have said in an interview for British Vogue that the best way to forget someone would be to cut everyone’s contacts and forgive not only the other but also themselves. Could this also be a clue to their separation?



“In addition to eliminating any contact, I believe it is essential to forgive the other and yourself for allowing everything to happen.”

Who knows if Olivia Rodrigo will eliminate any relationship with her boyfriend Adam Faze as she did with her other ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett: in a recent interview, she revealed that between him and Rodrigo, there is no longer any contact. The two are also co-stars in the High School Musical series, but they would behave like strangers.