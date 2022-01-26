Naruto Shippuden, created by Masashi Kishimoto, is the most-watched anime of all time. Moreover, its fame has allured multiple new viewers towards Japanese anime. This shounen action anime is a must-see because of its renown within the fandom. Clearly, some anime aficionados wish to enjoy this masterpiece through English dubbing. The reason for our existence is to provide you with information on Naruto Shippuden Dubbed and how to watch it.

Shippuden includes a total of 500 episodes including 40 percent estimated filler episodes. Whether or not you watch the filler episodes doesn’t matter; you’ll still enjoy the show. Before we get started, here are the places to watch dubbed episodes.

Where To Watch Naruto Shippuden Dubbed?

Multiple OTT services have purchased the rights to stream Naruto officially due to the show’s enormous popularity. While Naruto Dubbed episodes are available on these platforms, the Naruto Shippuden Dubbed Episodes aren’t. This has been a huge worry for the distributors since it resulted in paving way for several pirated sites.

Nevertheless, we’ll be presenting a full overview regarding all the platforms where you’ll get the Naruto Shippuden Dubbed Episodes.

Where Can I Watch the English Dub of Naruto Shippuden on the Go?

Currently, Hulu is the single platform that is showing Naruto Shippuden Dubbed Episodes in the US via subscription($6.95/month). Unfortunately, only the first 140 episodes are available for viewing via the streaming service.

Although a number of other platforms broadcast the series in subbed version, they haven’t got the permission to stream it as English dubbed in the US.

In several other regions, Netflix has obtained the licence to officially stream Dubbed episodes. You may find the 21 seasons of Shippuden in Switzerland, France, and Belgium. There are ten seasons in both Canada and Germany. There are just five seasons in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

AnimeLab is a godsend for countries like Australia and New Zealand. In exchange for watching the series, you’ll be shown advertisements during each episode. Also, you may subscribe to the platform ($7.95/month) to view the episodes in HD quality without any advertising.

Funimation is also broadcasting all the 500 episodes of Naruto Shippuden Dubbed in the UK and Ireland. Having a $5.99/month membership will grant you the right to view the episodes officially.

Where Can You Read Naruto Shippuden Officially?

The anime’s manga may be purchased on Viz Media’s website. Manga Plus, Shueisha’s official online manga store, also has the manga available for viewing. There are a total of 72 volumes of Naruto. Chapter 245, or the 28th volume, is where the Shippuden portion of the series begins.

What is Naruto all about?

Masashi Kishimoto’s best work is Naruto, a 220 episode one-shot anime about an orphaned child who aspires to be a powerful ninja in his village despite the fact that he is possessed by a beast that the villagers are terrified of. In naruto its his narrative when he is a kid.

And its sequel is naruto shippuden where naruto returns back to the village after going for 3 year training , he comes back as a teenager (16) and his adventure to save his friend , find peace, gaining more friends (bonds) and to achieve his dream of being hokage continues . There are 500 EPs in this sequel.

This animation keeps us on the edge of our seats and teaches us valuable lessons about life thanks to the meticulous quality of Japanese anime. So I wyd pretty much recomend watching it, if u have the time

There are 11 movies to this anime series in total