After a week-long assault, US-backed Kurdish-led forces say they have retaken the last section of a Syrian prison under the control of Islamic State militants. ISIS militants launched their largest attack since the “caliphate” was overthrown in 2019. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands of civilians have been forced to flee their homes during the week-long conflict, which has been led by the United States-led coalition.

Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, claimed that “the entire prison is now under control.” More than 3,000 prisoners have come forward, Shami said.

No one knew exactly how many of them were under the age of 18. Authorities in the Kurdish city of Hassakeh say militants used child detainees as human shields to slow the retaken facility’s recovery effort.

The militants of the Islamic State (IS) were joined by other rioters inside the prison after they stormed the facility on Thursday night. It is believed around 200 armed militants are hiding out in the prison’s Northern Wing, where they’ve taken prisoners. It is called al-Sinaa or Gweiran prison and houses over 3,000 inmates, 600 of whom are minors under the age of 18. Rights and aid groups say that children have been killed and wounded in clashes. Islamic State (IS) militants, Kurdish-led forces, and civilian victims were killed in a weeklong assault that spanned from the prison walls into residential areas and displaced thousands of people, according to a British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights report.

IS militants had been holding 23 Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers hostage since early Wednesday. Inmates continued to surrender, it was reported later. They were closing in on the prison wing controlled by the armed militants, supported by US-led coalition Bradley Fighting Vehicles and air support. The SDF and other security forces seized control of nearby buildings and used loudspeakers to call on the militants to surrender. However, while the Islamic State group’s territorial control in Iraq and Syria was smashed by a long US-backed campaign, a few sleeper cells that have increasingly killed Iraqis and Syrians over the past months remain at large.

There have been numerous prison riots, where thousands of suspected Islamic State militants have been imprisoned. But Thursday night’s attack was the most audacious and brazen. Sleeper cells from outside the prison rammed cars into its walls and detonated car bombs to divert attention after dark, attacking the facility with nearly 100 of their fellow sleeper cells. The rioting inmates joined them and some escaped. The total number of fugitives is still unknown, according to the SDF. A teenage detainee recorded a violent assault on the prison, which resulted in the deaths of several children and the wounding of many others.

At one point, Shami claims, the militants of the Islamic State (IS) had seized control of the prison’s hospital. Injured adolescent boy told police that he couldn’t get medical help because it was unavailable.