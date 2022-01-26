The Lost Symbol is cancelled after one season on Peacock!

HomeEntertainmentThe Lost Symbol is cancelled...

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, which aired on Peacock for one season, has been cancelled.

Despite only running for ten episodes, the show’s creators say they achieved their goals while adapting Brown’s best-selling novel of the same name into a television series.

Robert Langdon, the hero of Brown’s The Lost Symbol, is shown in his formative years. The storey depicts the young man during his early symbology studying days at Harvard. In order to save his kidnapped mentor and find the truth behind a global conspiracy, Robert’s skills are put to the test as he works quickly to decode a series of hard and deadly puzzles.

The series starred Ashley Zuckerman (Succession) as Langdon, Valorie Curry (Blair Witch, The Following), Sumalee Montano (The Ghost and Molly McGee, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow, Coach Carter), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen, Six Minutes to Midnight), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) (Seven Seconds).

If you missed the brief, yet intense series during its original airing between September and November, and still want to find the truth alongside Robert Langdon, fear not! The mystery show’s one season will be available for viewing on Peacock’s website.

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,”

Peacock said in a statement.

“We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television, and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.”

