Tesla Superchargers got an upgrade: Output increased to 342 kW

Tesla has a significant advantage over the competition when it comes to charging electric vehicles. Tesla Superchargers offer some of the quickest charging speeds in the industry in addition to the thousands of locations around the world where the manufacturer operates.

However, it is possible that they will accelerate even further in the near future. Sawyer Merrit, a Tesla investor who is active on Twitter, believes this to be the case. Merrit believes Tesla is intending to enhance the speed of its Superchargers from a 250kW maximum to 324kW.

BREAKING: Tesla Superchargers in North America to get charging speed bump to 324kW (from 250kW) later this year. — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 24, 2022

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk indicated in June 2021 that the Supercharging power output would significantly rise, stating a few sample levels of 280 kW, 300 kW and 350 kW. In July, he stated, “Supercharger network is being expanded to 250kW to 300kW, so that will assist too.” Since then, we haven’t heard anything more about it.

However, we are concerned more in the voltage (if it will natively accept 800+ V battery systems) rather than merely a power increase.

Tesla vehicles now use a 400 V battery system, therefore any information about V4 Superchargers with a higher voltage indicates that Tesla vehicles with greater voltages will be available as well.

What’s in it for current Tesla owners?

Tesla owners will be happy to hear this news. Despite having one of the most comprehensive and functional charging networks around, Tesla still hasn’t broken the code on rapid charging.

The automaker’s website claims a 15-minute charge can replace 200 miles of range, which is fantastic by modern EV standards, but abysmal when compared to refuelling at a petrol station.

An increase in output (along with an alleged rise in voltage) could reduce this time even more, bringing the performance of Teslas closer to that of ICE vehicles.

When other automakers and independent charging networks are taken into consideration, the picture becomes much more muddled.

EVGo and Electrify America presently offers charging of up to 350kW, however how quickly a vehicle can charge can vary significantly between manufacturers and models.

Range is less of an issue for many EVs currently, therefore charging speed is the last frontier to investigate before broad adoption is actually viable.