Tall Girl 2 is arriving soon: The official trailer it out!

Tall Girl 2 is coming very soon to Netflix and the streaming provider has teased its debut with the trailer for the rom-com sequel.

Even though the first film was met with mixed reviews, it was a huge success on Netflix, garnering over 41 million views in its first four weeks. The sequel will bring back your favourites from the original movie as Jodi tackles a new obstacle.

Emily Ting took up directorial duties from Nzingha Stewart, who returned to write the sequel with Sam Wilson. However, what more can we look forward to from the Netflix follow-up?

Here’s everything you need to know about Tall Girl 2 which absolutely isn’t called Taller Girl despite several quips about that.

Tall Girl 2 release date

Netflix has confirmed that Tall Girl 2 will be released on Friday, February 11 at 8am UK time (which is midnight PST, 3am EST in the US).

The second filmed from April 12, 2021 to May 5, 2021 and it will debut on Netflix just over two years since the original movie, which arrived on the streaming platform in September 2019 and is still accessible to watch.

In February 2020 and February 2021, Tall Girl 2 will take over the Valentine’s Day time slot previously occupied by the To All the Boys sequels. Netflix will be hoping it proves as much of a hit as previous movies.

Tall Girl 2 will have a new cast member

Most of the primary cast from the first entry are scheduled to return.

The following actors have returned to the cast:

Ava Michelle as Jodi Kreyman

Theodore Gluck Griffin Gluck in the role of Jack Dunkleman

Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter as Harper Kreyman

Steve Zahn Steve Zahn as Richie Kreyman

Angela Kinsey Angela Kinsey as Helaine Kreyman

Anjelika Washington as Fareeda

Luke Eisner Stig Mohlin is played by Luke Eisner.

Clara Wilsey is the person behind the name. Clara Wilsey as Kimmy Stitcher

Rico Ingrid Romero Paris as Schnipper

Among the new faces we’ll see in the sequel includes Jan Luis Castellanos who will play Tommy Torres. Jan is most known for his performance as Diego Torres in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Stella will be played by actress Johanna Liauw, who has previously acted in the films Quarantine Leap and Crossbow Creek.

Official Trailer