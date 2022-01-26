Super Bowl Logo is “Dripping Blood” and fans are going crazy about it￼￼

HomeSportsSuper Bowl Logo is...

By Stewart Herro
It’s almost time for the Super Bowl, and the logo has been unveiled. The Super Bowl’s 56th season had to be epic, didn’t it?

There’s a very interesting thing going on right now!

Fans are going gaga over the new logo!

Fans think it looks like “dripping blood.”

Isn’t this something we should investigate further? It’d be fascinating, to say the least.

When Is Super Bowl LVI Taking Place?

On February 13th, 2022, the Super Bowl 56/LVI, as it will be known “officially,” will begin.

SoFi Stadium in California will host the event.

According to our current knowledge, the AFC will be represented by the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs, while the NFC will be represented by the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams will play in their home stadium for the first time in Super Bowl history.

The logo for Super Bowl 56 has been unveiled. Are you all set to have a look? Stay with it.

The logo for Super Bowl LVI!

Taking a look at the logo, you’ll see it’s rather straightforward. LVI in Roman numerals is followed by the word “Super Bowl” in the logo.

In February 2021, the actual logo was released. Palm trees can be seen on the rear of the logo if you take a closer look.

Many people mistook the emblem for one “covered” in blood, despite the care used in creating it.

Have a look at the logo below to get a sense of how people are reacting.

