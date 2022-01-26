Celebrity Roundup: Taylor Swift Lashes Out! Garrett Hedlund Jailed 24 Hours After Breakup

Two celebrity news stories that have made the most headlines in the past 24 hours revolve around Taylor Swift and Garrett Hedlund, who recently broke up with Emma Roberts. Here’s a detailed look into the two.

Taylor Swift Lashes Out On Damon Albarn Over SongWriting Controversy

In the last few hours, Taylor Swift’s name has been at the top of Twitter’s Trend Topics due to a heated exchange with Damon Albarn, member of Blur and founder of Gorillaz. But what is happening between the two?

The controversy began when the Los Angeles Times published an interview with Damon Albarn, in which the singer claims that Taylor Swift doesn’t write her music. The Blur frontman argues that she does not write her songs and that co-writing is not worth as much as writing your music entirely. Although Taylor Swift is not a very active person on social media, it didn’t take long for her reply on Twitter to the “accusations” received.

“@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f88k9d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Damon Albarn said Taylor Swift “doesn’t write her songs” after the Los Angeles Times interviewer spoke of her as a talented songwriter. In addition, the interviewer cited the fact that the singer also works as a co-writer, getting the following response:

“That doesn’t matter. I know what co-writing is, and it’s very different from writing. I’m not throwing hate on anyone; I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. It does not mean that the result cannot be truly exceptional.”

After Taylor Swift responded to the artist’s words, Damon Albarn responded with an apology:

“I agree with you. I talked about writing the songs, and unfortunately, the interview was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would like to do is discredit the way you write songs. I hope that you understand.”



Taylor Swift hasn’t posted on Twitter since December 2021 and has decided to come back to comment on Damon Albarn’s words, directly tagging her account.

The drama, which unfolded in less than two hours, saw the singer’s collaborators and supporters rush to her defense. Jack Antanoff, who produced many of Taylor Swift’s songs and albums, took to social media to criticize Albarn’s claim. Country music star Maren Morris also defended the artist on Twitter.

Garrett Hedlund Arrested For Severe Drunkenness

Garrett Hedlund was arrested for severe intoxication. The actor, according to TMZ, was allegedly placed in custody on the night of Saturday, January 22, in Franklin County, Tennessee. The bail would amount to $ 2,100, as the arrest was due to minor offenses.

The 38-year-old has just returned to tabloid attention due to his split from colleague Emma Roberts, with whom he had a three-year relationship. The two also have a son, Rhodes, born in 2020. Emma and Garrett began dating in 2019 after she ended her romance with American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. A person close to the now ex-couple stated that the two are trying to be parents even when separated.

It is not the first time Garrett Hedlund has had problems with justice: as early as 2020, the police arrested him for causing an accident while he was drunk while driving. His car hit a Nissan with a woman and three children on board. That incident led to a drunk-driving charge: Hedlund struck a deal, negotiating three years of probation.

This probation, however, may not last long. With this second arrest, Garrett Hedlund could take serious risks, especially given the trial for the fact of 2020 at the gates. The accident victims denounced the actor for negligence, claiming to have suffered severe and permanent damage from the collision of the two cars.