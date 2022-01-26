Biden is nominating 6 lawyers for federal prosecutor posts

Joe Biden has selected six lawyers to serve as US Attorneys across the country, a varied set of applicants among the most recent nominees for important law enforcement jobs. White House nominations for federal prosecutor posts in Alaska, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire, and Utah will be unveiled on Wednesday.

Among the most recent choices for the nation’s top law enforcement roles, President Joe Biden has nominated six lawyers to lead US attorney’s offices across the country.

Those selected by the White House to lead the federal prosecutor’s offices in Alaska, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Utah will be named on Wednesday, the White House announced. They include Utah’s first female U.S. attorney and Connecticut’s first Black female U.S. attorney.

Federal criminal prosecutions in each district are the responsibility of the 93 U.S. attorneys who work for the Justice Department. They will likely play a key role in the fight against violent crime. A total of 43 nominees have been made by Vice President Biden to serve as acting United States Attorneys.

These individuals have been selected because of their “dedication to upholding the law, professionalism, their expertise and credentials in this field, as well as their commitment to the Department of Justice’s independence,” according to a statement from President Obama’s office.

A former federal defendant who is now a top prosecutor in the Connecticut attorney general’s office has been nominated to be the U.S. attorney for the state of Connecticut. Vanessa Avery. She has been the head of the Division of Enforcement and Public Protection at the Office of the State Attorney General since 2021.

She served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Connecticut and as an associate state attorney general. She would be the first African-American woman to hold the position of United States attorney in Connecticut if confirmed.

John Durham, the state’s last Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney, is now serving as special counsel in charge of the inquiry into the beginnings of the Russia probe that has dogged Donald Trump’s presidency for years.

When the Justice Department ordered Trump-appointed prosecutors to step down as the Biden administration transitioned to its own candidates, Durham stepped down from his job as U.S. attorney, but he was retained as special counsel by then-Attorney General William Barr.

Trina Higgins, a seasoned federal prosecutor, has also been nominated by Vice President Biden to serve as the U.S. attorney for Utah. In the event that she is confirmed, she would be the first female U.S. attorney for Utah.

Jesse Laslovich, a health care executive and former state legislator, has been nominated by Democratic President Obama to serve as the U.S. attorney for the District of Montana.

SCL Health’s Montana-Wyoming area has employed Laslovich as a regional vice president since 2017. His previous positions included serving in various capacities as a state prosecutor and as a special assistant U.S. attorney. During his time in the state legislature, he held seats in the Montana House of Representatives from 2001 to 2004 and the Montana Senate from 2005 to 2010.

An attorney from the Stoe Rives LLP law firm in Anchorage, Alaska, is being considered for the position of U.S. attorney in the state. He was a federal prosecutor in the Justice Department from the late ’90s to early ’00s.

US Attorney Alexander Uballez, a federal prosecutor in New Mexico’s US Attorney’s Office, has been nominated to lead that office by President Barack Obama. Prior to coming to this office, Uballez worked as an assistant district attorney in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. He has been here since 2016.

Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young of the New Hampshire Department of Justice has been nominated by the Biden administration to be the U.S. Attorney for the state. Since joining the New Hampshire Department of Justice in 1992, Young has served in a variety of capacities.