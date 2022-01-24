Mission Impossible 7 and 8 Delayed: All You Need To Know

Even the most famous secret operatives in the world aren’t immune to coronavirus. No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, was delayed for nearly a year due to the initial wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, and the same is occurring with American secret agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 have been pushed back to 2023 and 2024, respectively, by Paramount Pictures.

Both films were originally scheduled to premiere on September 30, 2022, and July 7, 2023, respectively, but have yet to be given official titles. Mission: Impossible 7 will be released on July 14, 2023, while Mission: Impossible 8 will be released on June 28, 2024. Mission: Impossible fans have already had their movie postponed numerous times in the wake of the pandemic, so this is another another setback for them. The seventh film in the series was originally scheduled for release on July 23, 2021, long before Corona showed up.

After a brief pause due to the pandemic in December of 2020, shooting began and Cruise (who also produces the films) gave the team a hard time for not following the COVID safety regulations. The fresh wave lead by the Omicron variation makes the future of box office results questionable, and it appears that Paramount is unwilling to risk the movie’s performance in theatres around the world.

Since its debut in 1966 on television, the Mission: Impossible film franchise has amassed over $3.5 billion in worldwide box office revenue, thanks to the death-defying stunts that its heroes have to do. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout all featured daredevil stunts by actor Tom Cruise, including dangling from the top of the Burj Khalifa (the world’s tallest skyscraper) and clinging to the outside of a moving airliner. Cruise jumped off a cliff on a motorcycle for Mission: Impossible 7, one of his most dangerous stunts yet.

Sadly, we’ll have to wait another year and a half before we can see it in theatres.

