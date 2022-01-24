Here’s Why Bringing Up Bates Season 11 Is Getting CANCELLED!

A new season of Bringing Up Bates has been cancelled. UP TV was the first to break the news.

Season 11 of Bringing Up Bates was officially cancelled on January 18th, 2022.

The Bates family is the focus of the American reality series Bringing Up Bates. Up TV has the show available for viewing. Gil and Kelly Bates are at the centre of the story, trying their best to raise their 19 children and the rest of their extended family.

The show first aired in 2015, and it has been running ever since.

What follows is a burning question: Is there going to be another season of the show?

Not really.

There will not be a Season 11 of American reality show. The filming is nearing completion, however the show will not be aired.

Why is this the case?

For 2022, Up TV will concentrate on movies and a new scripted series to be revealed soon, rather than airing season 11 of Bringing Up Bates as originally planned, according to the most recent announcement from the network.

Another statement from the show:

“We will not be showing Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as scheduled as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon.”

Bringing Up Bates Season 10 was released in June 2021.

“The adventures we’ve experienced together as a family and for the lessons we’ve learnt along the road,” they said at the end of it.

What was the plot of Bringing Up Bates Season 10?

After getting married in 1987, Gil and Kelly Bates had no intention of starting a family, but time moved on and they ended up with 19 children between them. Throughout childhood and adolescence, there are a number of major transitions, and they all used to happen at the same time under the same roof. Despite the difficulties they confront, the family always tries to find a solution.

To prepare their children for adulthood, the couple enacted a few rules, such as limiting the amount of time their children could spend watching TV or requiring their daughters to wear gowns. Few boys work for Gil in his tree service and Kelly takes care of the family, including cooking meals for the whole family and doing the washing. As the family expands, the show deals with a variety of topics, including work, relationships, and, of course, the arrival of children.

On Tuesday, Bates Shared A Response Again,

“As the next year begins, our family will be experiencing a lot of new changes. One of the biggest changes for us is that the network will be moving toward producing more scripted family shows and will not be renewing a contract to film new Bringing Up Bates episodes. We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!” the family wrote in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

