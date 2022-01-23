Vikings Valhalla: Release Date, Trailer, Cast Updates

Vikings: Valhalla is an official Netflix series that takes place 100 years after the events of the popular History Channel series, Vikings.

As a result of this series, we learned a lot about how Vikings lived and fought as well as a lot of other things about Vikings that have been forgotten. The show was a big hit with the audience.

A spin-off series based on or following the events of the original was already in the works, but no official announcement had yet been made.

Anime events in Vikings: Valhalla are going to be much more accurate than in the popular animated series Vinland Saga, which will be linked to the new series.

The series will cover the events of the battle between the Vikings and England, which lasted for many days and depicted a bloody massacre and the way the Vikings pursue their prey when the population is low. We’ll learn about the Vikings’ invasion strategy and some of the most heroic figures in history, both in the context of the Vikings and in the context of England.

What is the release date of Vikings Valhalla?

When the original Vikings series was still on the air, the news of the historical drama first came to light.

In Wicklow, Ireland’s Ashford Studios, where Vikings was previously shot, production got underway in October 2020.

On February 25, despite the coronavirus outbreak, the series will be aired.

All episodes of the new show will be available at the same time because it is streaming on Netflix.

In the United States, fans can begin watching at midnight, while those in the United Kingdom must wait until 8am.

A 24-episode order has been discussed for season two, and it’s widely believed to be finalised.

Cast

New cast members, including Sam Corlett from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Swedish model Frida Gustavsson, who previously appeared in The Witcher, were announced in January 2021.

Harald Sigurdsson will be played by Leo Suter, who has appeared in a number of popular period dramas in the UK, including Sanditon and Victoria, while Bradley Freegard will portray King Canute and Jóhannes Jóhannesson will portray Olaf Haraldson.

Additionally, German actress Laura Berlin, David Oakes (The White Queen, Victoria) as Earl Godwin, pop and jazz singer Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon, Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen lfgifu, and Asbjörn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kre are all set to play prominent roles in the upcoming film adaptation.

As for the cast and crew, the original Vikings team, including executive producer Morgan O’Sullivan, will return, led by Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart, who also serves as showrunner.

Is there a Vikings Valhalla trailer available?

Fans were thrilled when Netflix released a teaser video on January 18th.

This is where you have been summoned to avenge the death of Vikings, says the Viking leader in the trailer.

“Bring me England” is all he asks before launching an assault on a castle.

“This blood is not my blood,” declares a different warrior. It’s in our DNA. “It’s a blood of the Vikings.”

This has been a long time coming, Renee Rivello said. I was sad when Vikings came to an end, but when I heard that a new generation was coming, I couldn’t contain myself!

We’ll meet a new generation of Viking Lief Erickson thanks to this!