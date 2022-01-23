The Walking Dead Final Season Part 2: All you need to know!

In the series, Season 11 of The Walking Dead is referred to as the Final Season. It was decided by AMC to break up the final season of The Walking Dead into three parts, which will air over the course of 24 episodes. They’re referred to as parts 1, 2, and 3. From now on, we’ll refer to it as The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 1, The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3, and The Walking Dead Season 11 Part3. Part 2 of The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be released in the near future, and we’ll go over what to expect after that.

Fans of the series, which debuted in 2010 and has been watched by millions of people for more than a decade, throw parties where attendees must dress as zombies to celebrate their devotion to the show. The Walking Dead is about zombies, as you might have guessed, and in a world full of zombies, everyone is looking for a safe haven to escape the chaos. To get you up to speed on what to expect when the series wraps up in 2022, here are a few things to know: To further the storey of the other character, a spinoff has been planned, and it will continue from there.

When Is It Out?

Season 11 of The Walking Dead kicked off on August 22nd, 2021, and will conclude on October 10th, 2021, with Part 1. For the first time in four months, The Walking Dead will return to AMC on February 20, 2022, for season 11 part 2. It is expected that season 11’s final batch of episodes will air before the end of 2022 as part of a three-episode arc, with the second batch airing through episode 16.

Part 2 of The Walking Dead season 11 will conclude on April 10 after seven more episodes. Season 11’s third batch should follow the pattern of part 2, so it’s safe to assume season 11’s final season will return to AMC in August 2022 for part 3. This is a smart move because Fear the Walking Dead season 7 returns in April 2022, while The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 wraps up in December 2021.

Cast

Actors Josh McBermitt and Lauren Cohan, as well as Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, and Chandler Riggs also star. The show’s leading actors all left after their characters passed away. Ian Anthony Dale and Laurie Fortier were cast in pivotal roles in the 11th season.

Why Season 11 of The Walking Dead Marks the Final Chapter

After the end of the Commonwealth storyline, there will be little new material for The Walking Dead TV show to work with. Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the series’ last because of this and because AMC has other plans for the franchise’s expanding future. Season 11 of The Walking Dead will consist of 24 episodes, which will be released in three parts over the course of the following year. As of April 2022, it appears that the main series of The Walking Dead will be finished by fall 2022.

Seasons 11 and 12 of The Walking Dead have come to an end, but Fear the Walking Dead and other spinoffs and Rick Grimes-starring movies are still in the works. While the main show is coming to an end, The Walking Dead is not.

Trailer?