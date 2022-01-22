The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 10: All You Need To Know!

There has been a delay in the airing of The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 10, but the show has not been cancelled. Dembe’s motivations and Red Reddington’s persona were all explored in detail in the most recent episode, which aired on January 20, 2022, according to NBC. It has been two years since Liz’s death in the series timeline, and it appears that her ghost simply refuses to go away.

James Spader stars in The Blacklist as notorious felon Red Reddington, a man willing to barter his freedom with the FBI in exchange for information on the whereabouts of the world’s deadliest criminals and terrorists. If you haven’t seen it, it is a crime drama starring James Spader. The show, now in its ninth season, still has a lot to say. So, without further ado, here is the most recent episode for your enjoyment!

Season 9 Episode 9 Recap

We saw a flashback to the moment when Elizabeth was killed and Ressler arrived too late on The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9. Dembe told them to get out of there after Reddington grabbed her. Ressler tried to follow, but he slammed into the ground!

Where Is This Person Now?

Dembe was able to rescue Red. During their slumber, he placed the letter on the table. He was gone by the time I woke up the next day… the same could be said for the letter…

Marvin Gerard met with Reddington in the present day and learned of several attacks on his organisation. He wasn’t paying attention enough to notice right away. Weecha, his bodyguard, appeared to have slept in the same bed as him. Had they done so while Merce was away?

Cooper was briefed by Red on three smuggling hits from high-ranking members of his organisation. He exploited the fact that if Cooper didn’t help him, the feds would stop helping them with the Blacklist. He would no longer collaborate with Dembe if he agreed to this one condition.

The team learned that Reddington blamed Dembe for Elizabeth’s death after they were briefed on the attacks. He could have prevented Elizabeth’s death if he had paid more attention to his work and taken out Van Dyke before he killed her.

Team members were briefed on Dembe’s port managers and the next target. He also warned them of a potential danger to the port’s administrators. He said they should be on the lookout.

In the meantime, armed thugs had taken over the next port. Reginald Lawler, the port manager, was bound and interrogated by the police. Dembe was being sought by Boukman Baptiste!

For a child, a baby

Two years ago, Dembe was the heir apparent to Red’s criminal empire after he was assassinated. As a result of this, Dembe was forced to remove Boukman Baptiste from the organisation.

He ambushed Baptiste’s car and opened fire on it, but he managed to escape with his life despite the barrage of bullets. He also killed his driver’s son. Dembe and his men approached and noticed they had killed Baptiste’s son even though he had gotten out of the car unnoticed.. There was a problem with the information. Baptiste managed to escape by setting the car on fire and then detonating the bomb inside!

Agents Dembe and Ressler re-connoitered the port and discovered Baptiste holding Lawler hostage with a gun. Baptiste, who Dembe thought he had killed two years ago, was actually still alive. Finally, one of Baptiste’s henchmen knocked him unconscious!

Baptiste’s monologue to take his life and that of his child as karma woke him up. After Ressler shot and wounded a few goons, Dembe was able to escape and fight back. Baptiste was able to elude capture.

Two years ago, Dembe told his daughter, Isabella, that he was going to become an FBI agent after turning from the dark side. He was put to the test on whether he was on the side of the police or a traitor because of his stance on racial injustice.

Dembe and Ressler raced to save Isabella, but Baptiste had already gotten to her!

Time Is Afraid

They arrived at her house, and Baptiste left a phone number for him to contact him. During the phone call, Dembe offered the man his assistance in eliminating Reddington in exchange for the man’s daughter.

Confrontation: Dembe went to headquarters and confronted Red for his conversation with Cooper. According to Reddington, he didn’t mean any harm to Reddington or his family. just to lose track of him forever.

Marvin was held at gunpoint by Dembe, who demanded information about Red’s offshore banks and port locations. Red was informed of Dembe’s demands and told Marvin to comply with them.

Dembe was the only one who showed up at Baptiste’s location. The man got the information he requested from Dembe. Baptiste continues to ramble on about him. He went to verify the names. Did Dembe kill Baptiste’s son? Isabella demanded to know. It was only after Dembe had verified Isabella’s identity that Baptiste drew his weapon and pointed it at her head.

Reddington, on the other hand, had assembled a strike force to make an interception. While Baptiste was shielding Isabella from the dark, the parking lot went dark. The truck’s headlights glowed in their eyes. Baptiste’s throat was suddenly slashed!

When it came down to it, it was Weecha and his gang of killers. She stabbed the man to death and stole his phone to examine. He wanted to meet with Dembe. In order to disprove Van Dyke’s involvement in Elizabeth’s death, he provided him with additional information. He made amends with Dembe and agreed to a ceasefire.

In the evening, Red went to Anges and read him a storey. Dembe was able to comfort Isabella, but she still wanted him to leave. That’s why she made the decision to go missing. He was able to read a bedtime storey to his granddaughter before she left.

Blacklist Season 9 Trailer

When will Season 9 Episode 10 of The Blacklist be released?

No date has been set for the premiere of The Blacklist: Season 9 Episode 10. First and foremost, the show is in its final stages and has been postponed. As for when new episodes will air, nothing has been announced by the show’s producers or actors as of yet. The final episode aired on January 20, 2022. But rest assured that we’ll keep you updated as soon as we find out more! We’ve come to the end of our look at The Blacklist. We appreciate you taking the time to visit our website and peruse the content. Also, please return frequently for the latest news about your favourite television shows as well as movies.

Where Can I Watch The Blacklist Online?

NBC broadcasts The Blacklist, so all you have to do is tune in when it’s on. You can also catch it the day after it airs on Peacock. Netflix has the first eight seasons of The Blacklist available for streaming. Also, DirecTV has the first four seasons. Spectrum and Fubo have the season openers. You can also buy or rent all nine seasons on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu if you want to watch them later.