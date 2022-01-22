Sweet Home Season 2: Release Date, Cancellation & Latest Updates!

First episode of Sweet Home, Netflix’s new K-drama horror series, was excellent. Many subscribers are already looking forward to the possibility of a second season following the success of the first. Netflix has denied recent reports that filming would begin in December 2021 as untrue.

Sweet Home, Netflix’s new Korean horror-thriller, appears to be a hit with viewers. Netflix has yet to order a second season of Sweet Home, but the show’s devotees are already eagerly anticipating it. The Netflix Original Korean sci-fi series is based on the webtoon comic by Yongchan Hwang. According to Decider, the show became a viral sensation after just three days on Netflix’s Top 10.

In the wake of a sudden and unexpected loss in his family, a reclusive high school student is forced to confront the reality of terrifying monsters bent on wiping out the human race. The fate of the planet is now in his hands, along with a ragtag group of disgruntled heroes. Now you can watch Netflix’s original series on Netflix.

Here’s the first season’s official trailer:

What kind of storyline can we expect?

Neighbors banded together to fight off creatures bent on destroying civilization in Season 1. Over the course of the show’s ten episodes, the characters in Sweet Home must make difficult choices about working together or going it alone. In future episodes, this may be discussed in greater detail. This first season, only a handful of people survived the Green Houses complex.

Is there a possibility of a new season on Netflix?

When an Original is popular, Netflix may take longer to announce a series’ renewal. As Sweet Home demonstrates, Netflix’s announcement of a renewal can take weeks or even months.

During its first month on Netflix, Sweet Home made it into at least 32 top t0 lists around the world. It was particularly successful in South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines and Qatar as well as Taiwan and Thailand in reaching the top spot on Netflix.

The show has risen to number ten in the US ratings. Sweet Home’s chances of being renewed will be greatly boosted if it reaches the US top ten.

A new season will be released in early 2023 or late 2022, according to Twitter users.

The ‘Sweet Home’ cast for Season 2

The storey revolves around a high school student named Cha Hyun Soo. Hyun Soo is played by Song Kang in the movie. It was a season that saw the cast of the show include Lee Jinwok as “former detective SangWook; Lee SiYoung as former special operative Seo YiKung; Park GyuYoung as musician Yoon Jisu; Kim NamGee as Korean language professor Jeong JaeHeon; and Kim KapSoo as terminally ill Korean language professor Jeong JaeHeon.”

It will be interesting to see who joins the cast if and when Netflix approves Sweet Home Season 2.