Vogue editor & fashion veteran, Andre Leon Talley dies at 73

Vogue editor-at-large and American fashion journalist André Leon passed away on January 18 in White Plains, New York hospital. He was 73. However, the cause of death has not been disclosed, as confirmed by his literary agent David Vigliano late on Tuesday night.

Vigliano was one of the first people close to Leon, to confirm the news of his demise. On Wednesday, Jan 19th Vigliano, on his Instagram posted a note & mentioned Andre Leon:

“Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers.”

The well-known designer, Diane von Furstenberg, paid tribute to the late fashion legend on Wednesday by posting a touching note to his Instagram account.



He wrote, “No one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did … no one was more soulful and grander than you were. The world will be less joyful now. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I will miss your loud screams and your loyal friendship.”

Talley was born in 1948, in Washington, D.C. In 1970, he graduated from North Carolina Central University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in French Literature after attending Hillside High School.

In 1972, he enrolled in a master’s degree program in French Literature at Brown University and was awarded a scholarship to cover the cost of his education.

As Vogue’s Fashion News Director in 1983, Talley rose through the ranks to become the magazine’s Creative Director in 1988. In 1998, he rejoined the firm as editor-at-large after a brief absence. His departure from Vogue in 2013 paved the way for him to launch a new career in journalism.

The 6-foot-6 fashion writer always urged leading designers to use more black models in their shows.

Throughout his long and distinguished career, he was a strong proponent of fashion’s need for a more inclusive representation of the world’s cultures and ethnicities. One of the proudest moment for him, he recalled in an interview, was Vogue’s cover piece on then-First Lady Michelle Obama.

Fashion editorials featuring Naomi Campbell and Veronica Webb; a photo feature on the flamboyant ball culture of New York’s queer people of color, members of the legendary House of LaBeija striking dance poses in broad daylight were all examples of Talley’s “quiet yet brilliant work” to bring “newness into the room.”

A.L.T.: A Memoir” and “The Chiffon Trenches” were Talley’s first two memoirs, published in 2003 and 2020, respectively. It was revealed in his second memoir that his experience in fashion, sexual assault and racism had an impact on his life and profession. For four years, he was a judge on “America’s Next Top Model.”

The list of his achievements & contributions to the industry is endless.

Andre Leon left the world but his legacy and his work remains forever.

May he rest in peace.