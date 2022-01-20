Grammy Awards 2022: To be held in Las Vegas for the first time in the history, on April 3

Yes, you heard it right. Grammys 2022 is coming to Vegas!



The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony which was supposed to take place on January 31st, 2022, in Los Angeles is now rescheduled and has a change in not only the date & month but also the location.

As per the announcement made by the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. on the official website, this year, the Grammy Awards ceremony will take place at the world famous MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 3 April, 2022.

The Academy Awards will be aired live on CBS TV network. For those who can’t make it in person, the event can also be webcast live or at a later date via Paramount+.

Besides a delay of 2+ months, the good thing is that everyone will now be able to watch this monumental Awards ceremony live, aired directly from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Announcing the same, the CEO of the Recording Academy said, “I’m so pleased to let you know that the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.”

That’s not all. Trevor Noah, the Emmy Award-winning host is confirmed as the host of this grand event. The South African comedian, also famous as “The Daily Show” anchor is not a new face in this event as he was the host of Grammys last year as well.

Further announcements regarding the details such as the locations as well as dates of other official Grammy Week events (including the MusiCares’ Person of the Year, Awards Premiere Ceremony, Pre-Grammy Gala) will be made available soon as per the official release.

A new date has been selected for the CMT Music Awards for country music, which were originally scheduled to take place on April 3 at the same location.

The Grammy will be held in Las Vegas for the first time in the history.

They are looking forward to putting on a world-class spectacle, Harvey said in his comments regarding the GRAMMYs being staged for the first time in Las Vegas.

In a statement, Harvey said, “From the moment we announced the postponement(opens in a new tab) of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community.”

He further added, “We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution.”

Following recent reports of an increase in COVID-19 cases and Omicron variants, the Recording Academy announced that the Grammy Awards event for 2022 has been postponed.

On November 23, 2021, the nominations for the Grammy Awards 2022 were released. Among the nominations, Jon Batiste, the musician and bandleader from the United States, has received11 nominations.

Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber follow with eight nominations each in the running. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, each with seven nominations, are just behind them. And not to forget, there’s BTS as well.

It’s going to be a grand, star-studded night worth witnessing.

Stay tuned as we’ll be updating you with more information on the Grammys 2022 real soon.