This Is Not a Comedy (2021): All you need to know!

When his best friend asks him to be her sperm donor and he meets a woman who can speak with the rest of the world, a comedian’s life takes on new meaning.

It’s a comedy that doesn’t need to be added to the streaming service because it’s about a sperm donor who thinks his pick as the recipient is a faithful supporter, and a new companion arrives in the storey just to cause further trouble. Before you view the movie, you’ll know everything there is to know about it.

What Channels Should You Tune Into?

This time around, Gabriel returns after his voyage to Rome and his many triumphs (such as Cumbres). All it takes is a light-hearted storey to let you forget about your concerns.

It’s possible to watch the show on Netflix. You’ll need a paid Netflix subscription to watch it on the streaming service. Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max may or may not be able to stream it, but we don’t know for sure. We’ll keep you updated as soon as new information becomes available. So, stay tuned to find out more.

Exactly what is the plot of this tale?

In this dismal Mexican drama, Gabriel has nothing going on in his work. Even though he doesn’t have many friends, Leyre is one of them. The two of them are approaching the point in their lives where children are a major topic of discourse, and she wants Gabriel to become her biological father.

This could be an opportunity for the comic to pursue a new career path, but he’s not sure how it will affect his relationship.

The cast members

In the film “This Is Not a Comedy,” Gabriel by Gabriel Nuncio and Leyre by Cassandra Ciangherotti are the two protagonists.

They were followed by Tamara Vallarta’s Lily, Renata Vaca’s Dayana, Adriana Paz’s Melissa, Cecilia Suárez’s Cecilia Suárez, Alejandro Saevich’s Saevich, Eduardo Don Juan’s Eduardo Don Juan, Manolo Caro’s Lauro, Maria Castella’s Magaly, Mario Frias’ Audio Clerk, Carlos Abraham Gongo, and others.

Review

In the Guadalajara International Film Festival, it won Best Feature Film and Best Cinematography, and the sketch show has been praised. Netflix, the movie’s channel sponsor, has made the teaser trailer available for viewing.

Netflix has released a number of new series since the holiday season, and these additions have attracted new viewers interested in Netflix’s extensive library of holiday movies. “This is Not a Comedy” is one of the new additions that the new year has delivered. Now is the time for OTT to make its debut in 2021.

Whether or not it’s worth it

In the trailer, a drab-looking main character sits on a bench and muses over the tragedy in his life. He was surrounded by a slew of uninspiring people, and his key parts are so authentic that one can imagine themselves in their shoes. How well it developed its concepts of melancholy shocked us.

The plot involving Leyre was poorly acted and acted out on screen. Overall, it was a good movie, and we’ll be recommending it to our friends and family members.