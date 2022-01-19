Friday, January 21, 2022
Station 19 Season 6 – Release Date, Plot, News, Trailer

By Michelle Cruz
Station 19 Season 6 – Release Date, Plot, News, Trailer

ABC has officially renewed Station 19 for a sixth season! On January 11, 2022, in the middle of the season, the joyful news broke. ABC has renewed the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff for a second season, which will allow for more cross-overs between the two shows.. You may expect to see the release date, new news, cast members, and images as they become available.

Firefighters from Station 19 in Seattle put their lives and hearts on the line in the film. An all-new series from “Grey’s Anatomy” creators gives viewers a look at what it’s like to work as a firefighter in New York City.

In the “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off, executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff will continue to lead the series. “The return of ‘Station 19’ assures additional crossover potential and a spectacular night of appointment television,” says Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. Ratings for Station 19 more than doubled, peaking at +234 percent among 18-49-year-olds (after delayed multiplatform viewing). Justification for the onset of yet another season.

When Can We Expect the Next Season of Station 19?

Is Station 19 still operational? Not at all! Earlier this year, before the fifth season ended, a sixth was already confirmed. Season 6 of Station 19 is expected to premiere in late September/early October 2022 if history repeats itself.

Cast and crew of Station 19

  • Andy Herrera is played by Jaina Lee Ortiz.
  • Ben Warren Grey is played by Jason George, and Jack Gibson is played by Damon, and Victoria Hughes is played by Barrett Doss.
  • Travis Montgomery was played by Jay Hayden.
  • Maya Bishop, played by Danielle Savre,
  • Captain Robert Sullivan, played by Boris Kodjoe, is a memorable character.
  • Carina DeLuca is played by Stefania Spampinato.
  • Pruitt Herrera is played by Miguel Sandoval.
  • “Carlos” as “Theo Ruiz” by Carlos
