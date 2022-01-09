How To Watch Tokyo Ghoul Series? Easy Watch Order Guide

Looking for a new anime to watch? Tokyo Ghoul is an anime series that follows Ken Kaneki, who after surviving a ghoul attack, becomes half-ghoul and must adapt to the lifestyle of both humans and ghouls. The story explores themes such as social isolation, prejudice, fear of outsiders, and survival of the fittest. Watch Tokyo Ghoul on Crunchyroll! It’s available in HD with English subtitles or you can watch it subbed on Funimation Now! You’ll never have to wait for episodes again because all past seasons are available now too. And if you want more than just one show at a time – no problem! You can also get access

Tokyo Ghoul might cause you to take a break from the series and enjoy something more lighthearted.

If you haven’t seen enough blood, gore, or horror before, the graphic images of flesh-sucking ghouls, the continuous feeling of dread and despair, as well as the loud screams of the victims might make you feel nauseated.

Many manga readers feel that Tokyo Ghoul failed to tell the complete narrative.

They are correct about it, in that the anime cuts off a lot of key information. However, if you watch the anime without comparing it to the manga, you might like it.

If you enjoy dark drama and action, I highly recommend it! (Before reading the manga)

Release Order

I. TV Series

Tokyo Ghoul (2014)

Tokyo Ghoul A (2015)

Tokyo Ghoul: re (2018)

re 2nd Season (2018)

II. OVAs

Tokyo Ghoul: “Jack” (2015)

Tokyo Ghoul: “Pinto” (2015)

III. Chronological Order

Tokyo Ghoul: “Jack”

Tokyo Ghoul: “Pinto”

Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul A

Tokyo Ghoul: re

Season Two of Tokyo Ghoul is set to air in 2019.

Conclusion

The best order in which to watch Tokyo Ghoul is the one established by its creators. Before beginning Tokyo Ghoul- re, watch the OVAs after finishing Tokyo Ghoul A.

Following the chronological order is not advised, especially if you’re a first-time viewer, since you need to know the characters and their personalities before seeing a narrative about their past.

Where should I start reading Tokyo Ghoul manga?

It’s well known that the Tokyo Ghoul anime disappointed manga fans. Despite the fact that season 1 closely followed the manga, it missed out on many important elements, did not treat certain characters fairly, and made the series comparable to a battle anime.

It is generally advised that you read the manga from the beginning. The characters are more detailed, and the action parts are complemented by non-fight components.

However, if you are unwilling to read the manga from beginning to end, begin reading at chapter 46.

Yes, season 1 covers chapters 1-60, but it omits key parts that would be difficult to comprehend if you skip those sections.

About Tokyo Ghoul

Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul manga is set in modern-day Tokyo and follows the story of one Ken Kaneki, a college student who becomes involved with a group of individuals known as “ghouls” after becoming caught up in an attack on his university.

In 2013, it was the 27th most popular manga in Japan, with 1.6 million copies sold, and it was the fourth best-selling manga there in 2014, with 6.9 million copies sold. The series has been adapted into an anime with three main seasons and a few Live-Action films.

If you want to understand the series, I highly suggest that you read the Manga series. We hope that our guide has cleared up any confusion regarding the Watch Order of Tokyo Ghoul for all the fans.