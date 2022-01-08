Best Cheap Mechanical Keyboards | January 2022

The mechanical keyboards are always more allied faithful of gamers: there are from gaming solutions with switch (or switches, if preferred) of each type, but not all have affordable to any passionate and indeed there are several that reach figures almost prohibitive, which will make happy only the most fanatic of videogame perfectionism. How to orient yourself, then, in search of the best cheap mechanical keyboards, after we have seen the best gaming keyboards?

To meet you there is, as always, the dedicated guide: the economic mechanical keyboards are suitable for a public that is not too demanding but not too attentive, these are products that do not excel too much in customizations and trappings, focusing everything on the usability and hard and pure experience. If, then, you don’t want to spend too much money but want to equip yourself with a mechanical keyboard for your gaming experiences, let’s see some reliable possibilities in our buying guide.

The parameters for choosing a good keyboard are essentially two: quality of materials and excellent switches. Often, inexpensive keyboards lack at least one of the two characteristics. However, all the models selected by us (whether they have switches among the best known or not) are able to respect these characteristics: solidity, resistance, sturdiness, and performance. All for a more than moderate price. We decided to operate our selection mainly on Amazon, a leading retailer in terms of speed and reliability.

Docooler AK33

The cheapest compact

If you are looking for the most compact model, the choice can only fall on the Docooler AK33. In fact, among the best economic mechanical keyboards, it is the one with the smallest dimensions. It is a particular model, since it is not the classic TKL (without a numeric keypad), but it is even smaller, with only 82 keys, positioned in a perfect and compact mosaic. It is available in different colors and with different types of switches, to be able to adapt to every need. The cheapest is the one that has blue switches, therefore of the clicky type (they are the noisiest, but they give unparalleled sound feedback) and without backlighting.

We then have two other models, one black and one white, which always feature blue switches, but with RGB LED backlighting. It is also possible to buy a version with red linear switches, white LED and white livery, or brown switches, white LEDs, and black color.

HP Pavilion Gaming 800

Economic but with everything you need

It allows you to bring home mechanical switches but without spending too much money even HP Pavilion Gaming 800: this keyboard with an Italian layout is equipped with red switches ideal for the gaming experience (and not very noisy, if that’s one thing that worries you), also equipped with an anti-ghosting function for maximum precision in tracking your beats. For maximum comfort it is also equipped with a removable palm rest and, since the eye wants its part, it has RGB backlighting LEDs.

Amazon Basics

Cheaper than that!

It’s hard to imagine a cheaper product than an Amazon Basics mechanical keyboard. This keyboard, which has no brand other than that of Amazon, allows you to bring home some blue Outemu mechanical switches on an Italian QWERTY layout, therefore also ideal for those who usually write to the PC. It is also customizable with RGB LEDs to be managed at will and has a removable palm rest for maximum comfort. Given the price, in short, if you want functionality without too many frills, you know where to find them.

Trust Gaming GXT 865

The reliable economy

Another reliable economic solution is represented by the Trust Gaming GXT 865 mechanical keyboard, which is part of the gaming line of the well-known brand. Despite its price, the keyboard offers a metal top plate , for a solid and resistant body. Inside we find red mechanical switches, silent and perfect for gaming, capable of withstanding up to 50 million pressures and with an actuation point of 2 mm, with a pressure of 45 mm. RGB backlit, so as to satisfy even the eye, the keyboard counts on anti-ghosting technology for precise typing even of multiple contemporary keys and boasts non-slip rubber feet, to prevent involuntary movements during the most hectic gaming sessions.

Logitech G413

The choice of the editorial staff

Finally here is our choice: the Logitech G413 . Among the best inexpensive mechanical keyboards, it’s our top recommendation. Among all the low cost solutions, this is the best choice also from the point of view of value for money . The peripheral features tactile Romer-G switches , very similar to the classic Cherry MX Rossi. Therefore, it is perfect for all users who want to launch into the world of video games. Another interesting feature is its compactness. The dimensions , although presenting the numeric keypad, are quite small. This allows us not only to carry it with ease, but also to place it on any desk. To embellish the whole we also find a backlight, monochromatic in red.

As with the Fnatic, this keyboard also features a USB port on the edge. Furthermore, its sturdy structure confers resistance and stability during every single beating.

Oversteel Iron

All you need, for a small price

An excellent mechanical gaming keyboard that manages to offer a lot, in terms of functionality and reliability, while maintaining the really cheap price is the Oversteel Titanium . This gaming peripheral features OUTEMU Red switches – short travel and instant response (and low noise, if that’s your priority), so input gets to the game quickly. The buttons, arranged with Italian layout and complete with numeric keypad, they are also equipped with anti-ghosting technology, for precise typing even at speed. For maximum comfort, the keyboard is also equipped with a palm rest, while to please the eye of the players (and their stations) it is backlit with RGB colors: you can choose between 19 predefined lighting modes and also 9 side lighting modes.

Redragon K630

The mechanics for those who play and write

Often for video games we focus on mechanical keyboards with red switches, with an ideal stroke for immediate response, while the writer looks above all to the blue switches, “noisy” and with strong tactile feedback, like a typewriter. Brown switches are the middle ground between the two: that’s why, if this is what you are looking for and if you plan to both play and write, you might fall in love with Redragon K630 , an extremely cheap keyboard that offers you brown switches. It is a compact keyboard with 61 buttons, without numeric keypad and with an American layout, which for the price at which it is proposed allows you to measure yourself with the convenience of the mechanics without necessarily having to empty your wallet.

Drevo Tyrfing V2

Economical with macro

Extremely cheap, the Drevo Tyrfing V2 mechanical keyboard actually has everything you might need to introduce you to the world of gaming peripherals: you can buy it with red switches (perfect for gaming), blue switches (perfect for typing) or brown switches ( a hybrid). In all cases you will have 88-key Italian layout , with the possibility of programmable macro customizations: at a reduced price, in short, you can have a valid and compact ally for your gaming experience and more.

Rii Gaming K66

The entry level for everyone

Do you want to spend even less because this will be your first mechanical keyboard? The Rii Gaming K66 is then, practically, a forced choice. Despite the extremely affordable price, this peripheral is equipped with MX Red switches perfect for gaming. Backlit in red, it is also equipped with a numeric keypad and is equipped with anti-ghosting technology to prevent accidental presses.

Drevo Calibur V2

Compact elegance

An extremely economical akltra solution, which has several interesting arrows on its bow, is represented by the Drevo Calibur V2 keyboard : we are talking about a mechanism with brown Outemu sensors – suitable for both playing and writing – with a peculiar and elegant white livery. Its compact design with 72 buttons (but which does not give up the Italian layout) makes it ideal for any location, while you can also count on the possibility of disconnecting the USB-C cable . This guarantees greater comfort and also a better duration: in case of a trip with the cable, in fact, you can simply replace it and keep the keyboard.

How to choose the best cheap mechanical keyboards

1- The switches

Those unfamiliar with the world of mechanical keyboards might feel disoriented in front of the great variety of switches, i.e. the type of mechanism present under every single button. The most popular switches are the Cherry MX switches, which stand out in some main categories: the Red ones have short travel and are ideal for video games, having extremely fast response. However, they lack tactile feedback. The Blue ones, on the other hand, are indicated above all for writing, having a long stroke and boasting both tactile and sound feedback; the Brown, however, are a middle ground between the two solutions, with more noise but switches from the rapid response.

There are also types of proprietary switches from other brands: Logitech’s Romer-G switches, for example, offer a good solution for typing, but ideal especially for gaming. Other alternatives are also those represented by the Razer switches, which closely recall the Blue ones of Cherry MX.

2- Noisiness

An aspect that should not be underestimated when choosing a mechanical keyboard is the noise: if you play in a room with other people, for many hours a day – or, worse, during the night – it is essential to opt for a silent solution. In that case, avoid the Razer switches or the Cherry MX Blue switches, focusing more on the Reds or their variants.

3- Comfort

As for comfort, do not underestimate the so-called form factor of the keyboard: longer-stroke keys may require more effort in case of numerous typing and for many hours a day, while short-stroke keys have less resistance to typing. Also take into account the presence or absence of a palm rest, which can give you support for more restful gaming sessions.

4- Personalization

Finally, considering that the eye also wants its part, also take into account how much the experience offered by a keyboard is customizable: there are solutions with RGB backlighting and others with single-color backlighting, which obviously have different effects on your desk. If neither is of interest to you, you can save money to opt for a solution that lacks them altogether – unless you play in the dark.

Also beware of the presence or absence of macro and function keys, if you need them: you can use them to assign them the execution of certain commands, or perhaps to block the accidental opening of the Windows menu, by touching the appropriate key.