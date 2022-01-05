Classroom of the Elite season 2 Everything about the show

The reason why people love anime so much is that it breaks the way of looking or thinking of things. Be it games, love, earth, world, and aliens – animes have set a new approach to everything, and you can’t ignore the fact that you love to view things that have different perspectives regarding things. What do you think when you hear about the word – school? A place of education and where you can prepare for your future.

However, Classroom of the Elite has taken the meaning of school to a different level, where students are not judged only based on their written exams, but judged on various other activities. This show is based on a novel that got adapted into a manga series in 2016. Its season 1 was a big hit and viewers love the show, and the creator could make more episodes from the content and material available. This popular anime show is based on a Japanese light novel series that consists of 14 volumes. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the second season after the big hit of season 1. Here are all the details regarding the fantastic show, so, let’s have a look at it.

Will Classroom of the Elite season 2 come?

There is one strong fact that there is enough material and content available to create a second season. Classroom of the Elite season 1 came in July and ended in September that includes 12 episodes. And, in season 1 only three volumes were taken in the use of light novel series, and there are 11 volumes more of the light novel to cover. With the amount of material that is left, two or three entire new seasons could come in the future along with 12 episodes each. Even though there is no official announcement of the release date, viewers could hope it’s coming in 2022.

Story of Classroom of the Elite season 2

This famous anime show is all about students set on a journey where they don’t just have to strive through tough academics, but also have to go through challenging tasks outside classrooms. The show revolves around teenagers that take the responsibilities in a very unique way. This popular anime show deals with several social problems that teenagers have to face, such as depression, rejection, fear, anxiety, and much more. Every character of the show has some dark quality, which makes this show much more relatable and interesting.

Plot of Classroom of the Elite season 2

If Classroom of the Elite season 2 will follow Volume 4, the next story would be group battles on a cruise. And, this time every student is separated and divided as per their zodiac signs into twelve groups. This challenge is all about testing students’ brains as every group needs to figure out the VIP in another group. However, the students realized the aim of the challenge. Fans would be able to see a show full of exciting drama and a storyline.