Tiny Pretty Things Season 2: Is it Renewed or Cancelled?

With a mixture of secrets, crime, and tough competition, “Tiny Pretty Things” is an attractive drama series that is suitable for everyone to watch. Michael MacLennan is the creator of the series and the entire series is based on novels written by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra. The story revolves around Neveah Stroyer, who grabs a scholarship to a popular ballet school in Chicago, just after a vacancy arises. As soon as Neveah enters into the competitive world, she realizes that she got into this famous school as a replacement of the previous dancer. The previous dancer is in coma due to falling off the building.

Its first season came on Netflix in mid-December in 2020 and now it is almost ten months since fans have not got news of Tiny pretty things season 2. Having ended with a shocking twist, fans are eagerly waiting for season 2. Fans wonders whether the show will be renewed or not. So, let’s have a look at the information regarding “Tiny pretty things season 2.”

Streaming date of Tiny pretty things season 2

For now, there is no news regarding the renewal of season 2. Its season 1 paved its way to the top of Netflix’s trending shows just after its release. And due to this fans are eagerly waiting for season 2. The show’s first season took a year between actual season release and series announcement, so it could be possible that audience have to wait for this amount of time before season 2 renewal or before getting fresh episodes. Moreover, tiny Pretty things season 2 could be out in 2022. And, as the show is based on dance so choreography and routine practice need ample time.

Cast of Tiny pretty things season 2

Viewers could likely see main characters returning to the show along with some other new characters. The show includes:-

Neveah Stroyer – the main character of the show.

Shane ( Brennan Clost) – Neveah’s first friend in school.

June ( Daniela Norman) – Neveah’s roommate.

Bette ( Casimere Jollette) – Neveah’s rival.

Ramon ( Bayardo De Murguia) – a choreographer.

Monique (Lauren Holly) – school director.

Cassie (Anna Maiche) – the main character of the story who is in a coma and would surely play a great role in season 2 after recovery.

Plot of Tiny pretty things season 2

In season 1 of the show, Cassie came out of a coma and realized that she didn’t get into a situation of coma due to an accident. Someone did this to Cassie with a full-proof plan, and that character is Delia. Delia did this to Cassie due to jealousy as Delia loves Ramon, who is in an affair with Cassie. The show becomes more complicated when Delia narrates the entire story to her mother and sister. Now, let’s see what happens next in season 2.

All this unsolved drama is enough for a second season to pick up – but, another unsolved crime is thrown amidst this. During the final glimpse of season 1, it is shown that Ramon got stabbed. The last episode depicts Ramon lying on the ground with a knife stabbed in his chest and blood coming out. Viewers could expect season 2 with the solution of both mysteries.