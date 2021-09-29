Schumer announces Senate could take action ‘as early as today’ on stopgap bill to avert shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Senate could take action “as early as today” on a stopgap funding bill to keep the government funded through early December and avert a shutdown this week.

The stopgap bill, known as a continuing resolution, will include emergency funding for natural disaster relief and to assist in Afghan refugee resettlement, Schumer said. The clock is ticking with government funding set to expire on Thursday, but Schumer said the Senate “can approve this measure quickly, and send it to the House so it can reach the President’s desk before funding expires midnight tomorrow.” The effort to prevent a shutdown has in recent days been caught up in a fight over how to address a looming debt limit crisis. Democrats initially attempted to pair the two fiscal issues together — the debt limit and government funding — and tried to pass legislation that would resolve both, but that ran aground in the Senate due to GOP opposition.

Republicans have said they would support a “clean” stop-gap funding bill that does not include a debt limit provision, arguing that Democrats must address the debt limit on their own without GOP votes. Democrats have pushed back, saying that addressing the debt limit is a shared bipartisan responsibility. In the face of GOP opposition to combining the two issues, Congress now appears poised to pass a “clean” funding bill without the debt limit attached. Schumer said Wednesday that once they fund the government, Congress still needs to “address the urgent matter of extending the debt ceiling.”

He said that Democrats are working to find a solution to avoid a default, but “Republicans have stymied us at every opportunity.” Schumer repeated his strong criticism of Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Senate GOP for opposing helping Democrats raise the debt ceiling. “If we always let the debt ceiling lapse because one party or the other didn’t like some future action that the other party would take, we’d never do it. It’s an absurd argument,” Schumer argued.