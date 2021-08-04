Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the EQG electric G-Class for the year 2024, & the Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz has stated that the plans to launch an all-electric model of G-Class in the year 2024 and a luxury Maybach model of the EQS SUV. Mercedes has stated that by 2025, it hopes to have an EV (electric vehicle) in each automobile segment it serves, a goal that will be met by electrifying packages in the luxury and off-road segments.

“Next year, we are going to have SUV versions of the EQE, and the EQS,” Mercedes marketing and sales head Britta Seeger stated. All of the vehicles will have long-range, first-rate comfort and impressive handling. “And I can assure you that we will continue to build on this momentum in the future. We want to go electric, and what pertains to the Mercedes portfolio applies to our tremendously powerful sub-brands. So, for example, a top-of-the-line EQS SUV model of Mercedes-Maybach is on the way. We’ll also debut our G-Class that is all-electric in 2024. It will continue our G-series’ illustrious history.”

These cars will be built on Mercedes’ larger automobile Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA), which debuted this year in the EQS saloon. In the EQS, the architecture can accommodate a 100kWh battery that can provide a range to a maximum of 435 miles on one charge. Mercedes hasn’t revealed any technical details on Maybach EQS SUV or even the electric G-Glass. Still, we assume the former to be built on a similar EVA framework as EQS saloon, albeit with only the most powerful powertrains available.

On the electric G-Wagon, the details are even more limited. If Mercedes decides to keep the vehicle as the mud-plugging off-roader instead of a lifestyle SUV, it’s feasible that engineers would attempt to electrify the ladder chassis of the present combustion-engined variant using the EVA platform’s battery technology and electric motors.

In the future, Mercedes will introduce three new specialized electric platforms, dubbed MB.EA, AMG.EA, and VAN.EA, in 2025. These three platforms will cover practically all of Mercedes’ next-generation electric vehicles and will be extensively standardized.

Mercedes’ large and future medium vehicles will use MB.EA; AMG.EA will be used on all of the company’s next performance EVs and VAN.EA will be used on the company’s forthcoming light commercial vehicles. Mercedes has also bought YASA, an electric drivetrain firm located in Oxford, to fuel the new architecture.

“In 2025, we will further combine our architectures to one ultimate overarching method: MB.EA, Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture,” stated Markus Schafer, Mercedes’ Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Development. There are no longer any combustion engines.